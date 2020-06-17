Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr dies unexpectedly in Kentucky

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Timothy D. Easley/AP
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., right, with his wife Carol and daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay look out over his supporters at his victory celebration in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr dies unexpectedly in Kentucky
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 22:23:13-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The wife of U.S. Representative Andy Barr passed away unexpectedly at the family's Lexington home on Tuesday.

The cause of death of 39-year-old Carol Carr has not yet been released.

Barr’s chief of staff, Mary Rosado, released the following statement regarding the sudden passing:

“Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

The Republican congressman and his wife had two daughters together.

Barr has served as the congressman of Kentucky's 6th congressional district since 2013.

This story was originally published by staff at WLEX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis