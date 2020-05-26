Widower: Delete Trump tweets suggesting wife was murdered

WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of then-GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding Twitter remove President Donald Trump's tweets suggesting Scarborough murdered her.

Lori Klausutis died in Scarborough's Florida office in 2001.

Timothy Klausutis asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a letter last week to delete Trump's tweets.

Twitter says it's working to "more effectively address things like this going forward."

Trump has feuded with Scarborough, who hosts MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show.

Trump has tried to implicate Scarborough in the death even though Scarborough wasn't in Florida at the time.

Scarborough has urged Trump to stop.

Medical officials ruled Lori Klausutis fainted and hit her head.