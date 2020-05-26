Menu

Widower: Delete Trump tweets suggesting wife was murdered

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, MSNBC television anchor Joe Scarborough takes questions from an audience at forum at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of then-GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding that Twitter remove President Donald Trump’s tweets suggesting Scarborough murdered her. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 9:03 AM, May 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-26 12:03:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of then-GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding Twitter remove President Donald Trump's tweets suggesting Scarborough murdered her.

Lori Klausutis died in Scarborough's Florida office in 2001.

Timothy Klausutis asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a letter last week to delete Trump's tweets.

Twitter says it's working to "more effectively address things like this going forward."

Trump has feuded with Scarborough, who hosts MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show.

Trump has tried to implicate Scarborough in the death even though Scarborough wasn't in Florida at the time.

Scarborough has urged Trump to stop.

Medical officials ruled Lori Klausutis fainted and hit her head.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

