Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.; Zoom, Google, Slack, Verizon reporting issues

Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday. Programs that have become critical during the pandemic, like Slack, Gmail, Zoom, YouTube and others, reported issues, disrupting work and school for many.

Verizon said it was working on a problem with its Fios service “throughout the Northeast corridor” in a statement 90 minutes after the outage was reported.

The company said that some service had already been restored. Verizon had previously reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue was responsible for the entire outage.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers and other major internet services.

“We’re aware of and monitoring an internet service issue that could impact East Coast users’ internet connection and ability to use Slack,” the company posted on its status page.

The acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission said the agency was working to figure out what was causing the outage.

We have seen reports of internet-related outages on the East Coast, making it difficult for people to work remotely and go to school online. The @FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is working to get to the bottom of what is going on. — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) January 26, 2021

"The @FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is working to get to the bottom of what is going on," Jessica Rosenworcel tweeted.