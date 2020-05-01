LIVE: White House press secretary hosts briefing for first time since March 2019

New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will conduct her first briefing on Friday afternoon — the first on-camera briefing held by a press secretary since March 2019.

McEnany was appointed as press secretary on April 7. She took over for Stephanie Grisham, who went her entire nine-month tenure without holding an on-camera press briefing. The last White House press secretary to host a daily briefing was Sarah Sanders on March 11, 2019.

McEnany previously served as a national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. She's the fifth person to serve as press secretary in President Donald Trump's administration.

The briefing comes as the White House has stopped scheduling daily press conferences with the coronavirus task force. Trump and health officials held briefings almost daily from mid-March to late April.

During an April 23 briefing, Trump asked health officials to investigate a method to inject sick people with disinfectant in the hopes of killing the coronavirus. Since then, the coronavirus task force has held just two press conferences.

Multiple reports indicate that Trump's comments prompted a decrease in daily briefings.

Trump appeared on camera for public events not related to the coronavirus this week — on Tuesday, he spoke about the Paycheck Protection Program, and on Thursday, he held an event about keeping seniors safe.