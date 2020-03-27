Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds daily briefing after Trump signs stimulus bill

Posted: 1:47 PM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 17:27:52-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House coronavirus task force to hold daily briefing after Trump signs stimulus bill

The White House's coronavirus task force will give its daily briefing at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday — a day that saw President Donald Trump sign a $2.2 trillion stimulus package into law and invoke the Defense Production Act.

The stimulus package, which was passed by the House by voice vote Friday, completed a week-long political process that was nearly delayed or derailed at several crucial points throughout the week. The bill will provide most Americans with a $1,200 check, which will arrive in April.

Trump signed the bill moments before the daily briefing began.

Trump also invoked the power granted to him under the Defense Production Act on Friday afternoon, ordering General Motors to begin producing ventilators to address a nationwide shortage.

On Thursday, John Hopkins reported that America had surpassed China as the country with the most cases of the novel coroanvirus. As of Friday at 4:45 p.m. ET, Johns Hopkins reported that at least 97,000 people had been infected with the virus and at least 26,000 people had died.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.