LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds daily briefing after Trump signs stimulus bill

The White House's coronavirus task force will give its daily briefing at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday — a day that saw President Donald Trump sign a $2.2 trillion stimulus package into law and invoke the Defense Production Act.

The stimulus package, which was passed by the House by voice vote Friday, completed a week-long political process that was nearly delayed or derailed at several crucial points throughout the week. The bill will provide most Americans with a $1,200 check, which will arrive in April.

Trump signed the bill moments before the daily briefing began.

Trump also invoked the power granted to him under the Defense Production Act on Friday afternoon, ordering General Motors to begin producing ventilators to address a nationwide shortage.

On Thursday, John Hopkins reported that America had surpassed China as the country with the most cases of the novel coroanvirus. As of Friday at 4:45 p.m. ET, Johns Hopkins reported that at least 97,000 people had been infected with the virus and at least 26,000 people had died.