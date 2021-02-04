Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28

items.[0].image.alt
CHRIS O'MEARA/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. A tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death. A three-day celebration of the late musician also will be held next month, including a concert in Minneapolis. The tribute fence will be set up inside the grounds at Paisley Park, where Prince died from an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Prince
Posted at 7:57 PM, Feb 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-03 21:57:15-05

A female white dove that was adored by legions of Prince fans has died.

Divinity was one of the original doves Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound. Officials at the mansion-turned-museum say her health had been declining due to age.

At 28, Divinity surpassed the average lifespan of most doves. She died Tuesday.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. Following Prince’s death, Divinity remained at the mansion and could be seen during tours of his former estate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.