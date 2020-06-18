White Claw-infused crust available at Blaze Pizza Thursday only

Hard seltzers pair well with pizza, and for one day only, a nationwide pizza chain will be serving hard seltzer in their pizza. Blaze Pizza is offering a White Claw-infused crust on Thursday, June 18 at more than 50 locations. (See below for full list)

Mango White Claw will be added to Blaze's signature dough recipe to create the one-of-a-kind crust at no extra cost, that can be topped with any combination of toppings.

“Like our pizzas, White Claw is crafted with simple and clean ingredients, and the brand has an irreverent attitude. While sipping on a Mango White Claw, I thought, ‘Why not make dough with this instead of filtered water?’” read a statement from Blaze Pizza executive chef Brad Kent.

The White Claw-infused crust is only available in-restaurant, it will not be available for online or app orders, according to Blaze.

White Claw has quickly risen in popularity since it was launched in 2016, leading a growing hard seltzer market, according to Nielsen data . Hard seltzer sales at liquor and grocery stores increased more than 300% between 2018 and 2019 .

Last fall, the company, Mark Anthony Brands, faced a shortage to meet the growing demand. “White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw's senior vice president told CNN Business at the time.

Blaze Pizza locations serving Mango White Claw-infused crust:

Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase White Claw beverages. Valid state or federal ID must be presented at the time of purchase.