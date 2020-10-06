Whataburger getting into the game with its own spicy chicken sandwich

Whataburger is getting into the game with its own spicy chicken sandwich.

The San-Antonio based fast-food chain introduced the sandwich last week.

“At Whataburger, we’ve spent time meticulously crafting the Spicy Chicken Sandwich recipe – and it shows with each bite. It packs a delicious blend of marinated, crispy chicken that’s spicy from within and is paired with fresh veggies, cool, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler in the press release. “We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this extremely flavorful new, limited-time sandwich.”

Whataburger said the new item is available for a limited time only at all 840 locations.