What we know about the Colorado grocery store shooting

Monday marked another grim day of gun violence in America, as 10 people were shot and killed at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Just after 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, a gunman began shooting at a King Soopers grocery store. When police arrived at the scene, they were fired upon by the gunman.

Among the 10 people killed was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. A procession of emergency vehicles escorted an ambulance carrying his body to a local funeral home on Monday evening.

Police have one suspect in custody. Shortly after the shooting ended, bystander video showed police escorting a man with a bloody leg away from the scene in handcuffs. Police have since confirmed that man is the suspect and accused gunman.

Police have not yet made public the name of the suspect or the identities of the nine civilians killed during Monday’s shooting. The Boulder Police Department will hold its next press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Eyewitnesses reported a terrifying scene on Monday, and reported seeing bodies lying on the ground both inside and outside of the store.

Sarah Moonshadow lives just a mile away has been coming to the King Soopers daily for a while. She and her 21-year-old son, Nick, heard the gunshots and got down.

She said she heard multiple gunshots. The two started running to leave the store. On the way out, Moonshadow said she saw an older man laying in the street.

"There was a guy laying out in the street as soon as we got outside. And I started running toward him to try to help him, and my son said, ‘No, we can’t help him. We’ve gotta go’” Moonshadow said.

She said she wanted to stop, but she needed to keep running because they were still too close and they didn't know if the shooter was following them.

Andrew Hummel was in the store at the time of the shooting when he said he heard a loud bang and everyone began sprinting toward the back of the store. He was able to get out safely. He says he heard multiple gunshots while he was inside.

"I pray that everybody impacted by this is doing all right," Hummel said.

Hummel's friend and roommate, Mason, works at the King Soopers. He is also OK, but Hummel said his friend texted that he didn't know if he'd make it out alive.

“One of the biggest like scary texts he sent, he just said ‘I love you guys. Thank you for everything in case things go bad.’ That was a really hard text, especially for me being in this situation. That was something I would never want to hear from any of my friends. Because I knew the seriousness of what was going on. It was horrifying. It was truly horrifying,” Hummel said.

Monday’s shooting was the second mass shooting to take place in the U.S. in as many weeks. Last Tuesday, eight people were shot and killed at three separate Atlanta-area spas. Six of the eight people were killed were women of Asian descent. The suspect in that shooting, Robert Aaron Long, faces murder charges, and officials have said they are also considering hate crime charges.

Monday's shooting marked the deadliest in the U.S. since August 2019, when 22 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. That same weekend, 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

It also marks the sixth high-profile shooting to occur in Colorado since 2012.