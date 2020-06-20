What should you get dad for Father’s Day?

Who doesn’t like a bargain? In honor of dads across America, a number of companies are offering discounts this weekend for Father’s Day.

According to RetailMeNot, American consumers are planning on spending an average of $89 per person on Father’s Day.

And if you’re wondering what dad wants, RetailMeNot suggests giving a gift card.

The top choices for Father's Day gifts include:

40% prefer a gift card

32% would like dinner from a restaurant

27% would like an at-home prepared meal

27% prefer clothing

18% would like an alcohol purchase

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift or to take advantage of a discount, here is a partial list of deals for fathers across the US (Note, participation may vary):

Chili’s: On June 19th through June 21st, Chili’s is offering a 6 ounce Sirloin and lunch portion of Chicken Fajitas for its 3 for $10 menu.

Columbia: The outdoor clothing retailer is offering 25% off across its website this weekend.

Eddie Bauer: Eddie Bauer is offering an additional 10% off of 50% by using code “EXTRA10” this weekend.

El Pollo Loco: The restaurant chain is giving dads prizes like e-gift cards, grill sets and a grand prize of a $6,050 custom Imperial Grill and grilling lesson from a top Grill Master. The promotion is on the company’s Instagram page.

Kohl’s: By using promocode “DADSDAY,” customers can get a 20% off discount on select items.

Whataburger: Now through June 28 at participating locations, customers can purchase one Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich and get a second one free. Customers can earn the free sandwich by downloading the restaurant’s smartphone app.

If you’re looking for restaurant gift cards, Applebee’s, Cheesecake Factory, and the Olive Garden are all offering an additional $10 gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

