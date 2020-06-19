What are the 10 coolest cars for dads

Are you a dad? If so, what is your dream car? Is it a fast car that can get from 0 to 60 in warp speed? Or is it something more practical, like a minivan or hybrid?

This week in honor of Father’s Day and, Kelley Blue Book released a list of the 10 coolest cars for dads under $30,000.

Here is the list:

1) Ford Mustang ($26,187)

2) Chevrolet Camaro ($22,144)

3) Dodge Challenger ($27,367)

4) Jeep Wrangler ($27,600)

5) Fiat 124 Spider ($28,335)

6) Honda Civic Si ($24,509)

7) Volkswagen Golf GTI ($28,299)

8) Hyundai Veloster N ($27,786)

9) Mazda CX-5 ($26,551)

10) Toyota Tacoma ($28,381)

"The variety of models on this list will accommodate the classic, more sensible father to the rugged, adventurous type," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "On top of great styling and amenities, these new-car models are available at a compelling price points. There is plenty to like about these models, including power, upscale features, and practicality in stylish packages."

What is it about the Ford Mustang that makes it the “coolest car for dads?”

“This is the pony car that started it all. With EcoBoost 4-cylinder power, iconic styling, and a usable back seat, the Ford Mustang has it all for well under $30,000,” Kelley Blue Book says.

Click here to read more about the top 10 cars for dads.