West Virginia state lawmaker who stormed US Capitol resigns from House of Delegates

PRICHARD, W.V. – Derrick Evans, the state lawmaker who participated in the riots at the U.S. Capitol, has resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Evans resigned in a statement obtained by the Gazette-Mail and WOWK on Saturday after initially refusing to step down from his newly elected role.

“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love,” Evans wrote.

Further on in his statement, Evans says he takes full responsibility for his actions and he regrets any hurt, pain or embarrassment he may have caused his loved ones and his fellow West Virginians.

The 35-year-old Republican allegedly went live on his Facebook page, showing himself joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the Capitol building. In the video, Evans was seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Evans was among three men who were charged in federal court Saturday in connection with the pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The others were a man seen in photos wearing a headdress and a man caught removing Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium.

Evans was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

