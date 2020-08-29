Menu

Weeks without power or water ahead as Hurricane Laura cleanup begins

Aerial footage shows extensive damage in Texas following Hurricane Laura
Weeks without power or water ahead as Laura cleanup begins
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 29, 2020
2020-08-29

The destructive storm surge has receded, and the clean up has begun from Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.

But officials along this shattered stretch of Louisiana coast are warning returning residents they will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer.

Hundreds of thousands of people in two of the hardest-hit states are reported to be without power following the severe storm.

The U.S. toll from the Category 4 hurricane stood at 16 deaths, with more than half of those killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.

President Donald Trump landed in Louisiana Saturday afternoon to tour the damage in Louisiana and will head to Texas next.

