Wednesday’s violent protest at the Capitol raises questions over Biden’s inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath of office on January 20 on the same Capitol steps that were overrun by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Among those inside the Capitol complex were Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Kamala Harris, who both are under Secret Service protection. Also, law enforcement had weeks to prepare for Wednesday’s events as Trump has been calling for his supporters to come to Washington to “Stop the Steal.”

The failure of law enforcement to contain the crowd will come under heavy scrutiny in the coming weeks, especially with Biden’s inauguration in 13 days.

Following an address by Biden on Wednesday, the president-elect addressed concerns of inauguration security.

“I am not concerned about my safety, security, or the inauguration. I’m not concerned. The American people are going to stand up, stand up now. Enough is enough is enough," Biden said.

Late Wednesday, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended an emergency within the city through January 21, one day past Biden’s inauguration.

“Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction,” Bowser said announcing the order. “They have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns. They have breached the security of the Capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the Capitol. Their motivation is ongoing. Today, they sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes. President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid.”

