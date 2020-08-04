Wawa planning a standalone drive-thru convenience store

There is no question the coronavirus pandemic is changing how Americans shop, with an increase in delivery, drive thru and curbside pick-up.

Later this year, fans of Wawa will be able to get their favorite convenience store items in a drive thru. The east coast-based company announced they are building a freestanding drive-thru at an intersection in Lower Bucks County Pennsylvania. They are also adding drive-thru features to a Wawa under construction in Westhampton, New Jersey.

In a press release, Wawa says the standalone store, not attached to a gas station, will feature “state-of-the-art technology to quickly order Wawa’s most popular food and beverages, including value meals, combo meals along with coffee and specialty beverages.” If the drive-thru line gets too long, customers will be able to pull into curbside parking and wait for their order.

Construction will start this month, with an opening planned for December.

“We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19,” said Terri Micklin, Director of Construction, Wawa.