Washington Post settles lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann

The Washington Post has settled a libel lawsuit with Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann, who was at the center of a viral video controversy in 2019.

Sandmann sued several news media outlets after their coverage falsely painted his as a racist, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat during an interaction with a Native American activist near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Judge William O. Bertelsman previously dismissed the lawsuit, but later reinstated the case, after he reviewed an amended complaint.

On Friday, Sandmann celebrated the settlement on Twitter.

On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

Sandmann's lawyer Todd McMurty posted on Twitter that his client still has more lawsuits against several other news organizations still in the works.

Sandmann settled with CNN back in January.