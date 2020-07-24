Menu

Washington Post settles lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann

A group of teens purported to be Covington Catholic High School students confronted and mocked members of the Indigenous People&#39;s March in Washington, D.C., on Friday
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 24, 2020
The Washington Post has settled a libel lawsuit with Kentucky high school student Nicholas Sandmann, who was at the center of a viral video controversy in 2019.

Sandmann sued several news media outlets after their coverage falsely painted his as a racist, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat during an interaction with a Native American activist near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Judge William O. Bertelsman previously dismissed the lawsuit, but later reinstated the case, after he reviewed an amended complaint.

On Friday, Sandmann celebrated the settlement on Twitter.

Sandmann's lawyer Todd McMurty posted on Twitter that his client still has more lawsuits against several other news organizations still in the works.

Sandmann settled with CNN back in January.

