Want to smell like outer space? There is a perfume for that

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, a company is ready to launch a perfume that claims to smell like space.

The project to launch Eau de Space has received more than $50,000 in contributions from across the country.

According to the Kickstarter campaign, NASA designed the fragrance years ago to help astronauts train for outer space. Now, the formula is being used for anyone.

Discovery pilot Dominic "Tony" Antonelli told Space Magazine that space “definitely has a smell that's different than anything else."

The Kickstarter says that with a $20 donation, they’ll donate every Eau de Space purchase to a K-12 School supporting STEM.

The perfume is expected to ship in October.

