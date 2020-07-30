Walmart's 'Ask Sam' app for employees to help customers find products

Walmart recently introduced an app that is geared for employees to help consumers find products.

The voice assistant app "Ask Sam" allows Sam's Club, which first developed it, and Walmart employees to look up prices, store maps, locate products, and emergency alerts, the company announced in a press release.

"While all associates go through emergency training, we wanted to provide managers with an additional way to quickly and effectively alert associates to emergency situations," said Walmart's Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer Meng Chee in the statement. "We created an emergency feature in Ask Sam – the Emergency Alert Button – empowering managers to make quick decisions during high-stress situations. With the push of a button, clear and instructive emergency alerts are sent to all associates on and off the clock through multiple associate applications."

The app has also made it possible for employees to learn news about COVID-19, Chee said.

"In addition to guidance from their managers, having access to the answers and information they need at their fingertips gives associates confidence as well as more time on the floor with customers," said Chee.