Walmart to 'discontinue placing multicultural personal care products' in locked cases

Walmart has announced that it will no longer keep "multicultural hair care and beauty products" behind lock and key.

The announcement comes as customers raised concerns about the practice.

In a statement to E.W. Scripps, the company said about a dozen of its 4,700 stores nationwide placed the products in locked cases.

“As a retailer serving millions of customers every day from diverse backgrounds, Walmart does not tolerate discrimination of any kind," the company said in a statement. "Like other retailers, the cases were put in place to deter shoplifters from some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics, and other personal care products."

According to USA Today, Walmart previously stated that the decision about locking up products came down to individual store managers before the reversal amidst George Floyd protests.

“We’re sensitive to the issue and understand the concerns raised by our customers and members of the community and have made the decision to discontinue placing multicultural hair care and beauty products in locked cases," the company said in the statement.