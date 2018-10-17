Walmart teams up with Advance Auto Parts for new online specialty store

TUCSON, Ariz. - Walmart is teaming with Advance Auto Parts to open an auto parts specialty store on Walmart.com, and the two companies are hoping it gets consumers away from Amazon.com.

You'll have some options, too. Whether you're hoping to get car parts delivered to your house, or receive same-day pickup, the website is going to have it. Walmart and Advance Auto Parts will even install some of the parts.

Analysts think the partnership is meant to take on Amazon after the online retailer moved into the auto parts industry last year.

Advance Auto Parts is partnering with @Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on https://t.co/LDXOwcgVb9 and give customers access to Advance’s extensive portfolio of auto parts, accessories, and maintenance items. https://t.co/YK94UnxfsF pic.twitter.com/dU162ne9oS — Advance Auto Parts (@AdvanceAuto) October 16, 2018

"This year, we’ve been incredibly focused on building our offering on Walmart.com to ensure we have the specialty assortment that our customers are looking for,” Phillip Oaks, Walmart eCommerce's vice president and group general manager for retail merchandising, said in a statement.

The new specialty store will complement Walmart’s automotive department online and in stores, including an more tire options, lube, and battery services in more than 2,500 Walmart Auto Care Centers in the U.S.

The new website is expected to launch at the beginning of the new year.