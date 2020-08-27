Menu

Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. (AP Photo)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Aug 27, 2020
HONG KONG (AP) — Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from the Trump administration.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

TikTok, through its fun, goofy videos, has gained hundreds of millions of users globally.

However, the U.S. is pushing its Chinese owner to sell the U.S. business if it wants to keep operating in the country.

Walmart said in a statement that a partnership with Microsoft and TikTok could help it expand its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

