Walgreens opening full-service doctor's offices at 500 to 700 of its drugstores

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens says it’s partnering with a primary care company to open full-service doctor's offices at hundreds of its drugstores.

The pharmacy chain announced Wednesday that an expanded partnership with VillageMD will allow them to open 500 to 700 “Village Medical at Walgreens” primary care clinics in more than 30 markets in the next five years. They intend to build hundreds more after that.

Most of the clinics will be approximately 3,300 square feet each, with some as large as 9,000 square feet. Walgreens says they will optimize existing space in stores, which will also still provide a range of retail products to customers.

Walgreens says the clinics will integrate the pharmacist as a critical member of VillageMD’s multi-disciplinary team to deliver quality health care to patients. The clinics will also be staffed by more than 3,600 primary care providers, who will be recruited by VillageMD.

The clinics will accept a wide range of health insurance options and offer comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, according to Walgreens.

To help those who struggle to find health care providers, the company says more than 50% of clinics will be located in medically underserved areas designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“These clinics at our conveniently located stores are a significant step forward in creating the pharmacy of the future, meeting many essential health needs all under one roof as well as through other channels,” said Stefano Pessina, executive vice chairman and CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

“In the U.S., we spend $4 trillion per year on health care, over 85% of that is tied to patients with chronic diseases. To improve our health care system and reverse the trajectory of health spending, we must meet the needs of all patients. This partnership allows us to unleash the power of primary care doctors and pharmacists, enabling them to work in a coordinated way to enhance the patient experience,” said Tim Barry, chairman and CEO, VillageMD. “The results of our initial pilot clinics highlight that these outcomes are infinitely achievable.”

