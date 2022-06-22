VP Kamala Harris celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX becoming law

WASHINGTON (ABC) — Vice President Kamla Harris marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX becoming law, with an unannounced visit to American University where she visited with girls playing basketball.

According to a White House officials, she “surprised students at a Field Day hosted by the Department of Education and the Women’s Sports Foundation to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The Field Day brought together girls ages 8-14 from Washington, D.C., for a range of activities.”The vice president, who was joined by Education Secretary Cardona, “visited stations with students that focused on STEM lessons and athletics skills,” the official said. “Participants included Secretary Cardona, Women’s Sports Foundation leadership, professional and collegiate athletes, and STEM educators.”

Harris chatted with the girls in the gym and also shot around.After joining girls shooting from the free throw line, she tried herself.

After missing five shots in a row – and receiving advice from a young woman and the second gentleman – Harris finally sank a shot – to loud cheers.

