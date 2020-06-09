Voting situation in Georgia deemed 'unacceptable'

Long lines formed at some polling places as Democratic candidates vying to take on Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia in November faced off in a primary election Tuesday.

Georgia’s chief election officer had warned results may be slow to come in as poll closures and virus restrictions complicate in-person voting and counties work to process a huge increase in ballots received by mail.

"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. "My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do before November.”

Raffensperger and election officials in Georgia are coming under fire from Democrats for their handling of today’s election.

“Georgians deserve better,” said Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate, and possible running mate for presidential candidate Joe Biden. Abrams added that Raffensperger “owns this disaster,” and “he must stop finger-pointing and fix it.”

Among the key races Tuesday was a contested Democratic primary for the nomination to challenge Perdue. Democrats included former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and former lieutenant governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico.

