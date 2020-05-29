Virus cases jump again in South Korea, India

South Korea has reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days. Health officials say the resurgence is getting harder to track and social distancing and other steps need to be taken.

The health minister pleaded for people to avoid unnecessary gatherings and urged companies to keep sick employees off work. Dozens of infections were linked to an e-commerce warehouse that may not have used prevention measures.

In other developments in Asia, India reported a surge of cases before new guidelines are made this weekend on the country's lockdown.