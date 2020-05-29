Virus cases jump again in South Korea, India

In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, medical workers in protective suits work on nucleic acid testing work at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. South Korea has reported more than hundred new virus cases and raising the total number over 500. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)
By:
The Associated Press
Posted at 6:57 PM, May 28, 2020
and last updated2020-05-28 21:57:08-04
South Korea has reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days. Health officials say the resurgence is getting harder to track and social distancing and other steps need to be taken.
The health minister pleaded for people to avoid unnecessary gatherings and urged companies to keep sick employees off work. Dozens of infections were linked to an e-commerce warehouse that may not have used prevention measures.
In other developments in Asia, India reported a surge of cases before new guidelines are made this weekend on the country's lockdown.
