Virginia Tech awards therapy dog honorary doctorate degree

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Man’s best friend got some much-deserved recognition during Virginia Tech’s virtual commencement ceremony over the weekend.

Moose, an 8-year-old therapy dog at the university’s Cook Counseling Center, was given an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine Friday.

Moose came to the school in 2014 and is one of four dogs at the center who serve as working therapy animals and ambassadors for mental health awareness. He has aided in more than 7,500 counseling sessions and over 500 outreach events in his six years at Virginia Tech.

Unfortunately, Moose has had a challenging few months. The university says the pup was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and began a treatment regimen of radiation, chemotherapy, and other therapies.

According to the school, Moose continues to receive chemotherapy and has been given a “pawsitive” prognosis.

Meanwhile, the dog has returned to work with his canine colleagues Derek, Carson and Wagner.

This wasn’t Moose’s first honor. In 2019, he was also given the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s Animal Hero Award.

When not working, Moose enjoys swimming, playing tug of war, and perhaps most of all, eating, the university says.

