Virgin Galactic reveals spaceship cabin for tourists

Virgin Galactic 2020
Virgin Galactic
The Virgin Galactic Spaceflight System in front of Spaceport America
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-28 16:24:46-04

Virgin Galactic gave consumers a first-ever look inside the cabin of the vessel that will take them to and from the edge of space.

Customers were able to take a look at the interior of SpaceShipTwo during a live web event on Tuesday.

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Seats Rotated Back In Space

The spaceship has a mostly white interior with a cockpit big enough for two pilots.

Up to six passengers will be able to sit abroad the SpaceShipTwo, with plenty of windows to capture all the beautiful scenes you'll be witnessing up in space.

Virgin Galactic Seat Back Detailing

16 cameras are spaced throughout the spaceship to catch the riders' every move.

Virgin Galactic partnered up with Under Armour in developing the astronaut spacesuits customers will be wearing as well as the fabric technology featured in the cabin seats, the company said in a press release.

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Cabin In Payload Configuration
Virgin Galactic Spaceship Cabin In Payload Configuration

Tickets to take a ride into space will cost $250,000.

