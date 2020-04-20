VIDEO: Tornado crosses Florida interstate as severe weather batters Tampa Bay area

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. -- A man captured a video of a tornado crossing a Florida interstate as severe weather battered the Tampa Bay area Monday.

Seth Raper was traveling from Tampa on I-75 when he saw captured the video in Sumter County and sent it to WFTS Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips.

"Wow what an experience," Raper said.

While the National Weather Service will have to confirm that there was a tornado, Phillips says, "Oh...it's a tornado. I saw it"

The Marion County Sheriff's Office also reported trees and debris from the storm on I-75. The sheriff's office says two lanes of the interstate are currently closed.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said power lines were knocked down in the area of Halls River Road and U.S 19. Officers asked motorists to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Residents in Homosassa also reported seeing a tornado downtown.

Severe weather is expected in Florida throughout the afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until 3 p.m. ET for the entire Tampa Bay area.

This story was originally published by staff at WFTS.