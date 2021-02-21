Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Video shows engine failure moments before United flight makes emergency landing in Denver

items.[0].videoTitle
Video from inside Denver's United Flight 328 shared by Brett Guy on Twitter shows the right engine before the Boeing 777 made an emergency landing at DIA Saturday.
download (1).jpeg
Posted at 11:23 AM, Feb 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-21 13:23:29-05

Video captured by a passenger onboard a United Airlines flight Saturday showed the in-flight engine failure that forced pilots to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport.

The video was captured by Brett Guy on Twitter.

Falling debris from the engine scattered across rooftops and lawns in Broomfield, a Denver-area suburb. United flight 328, with 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board was headed from DIA to Honolulu before returning to Denver and landing safely.

Passengers deplaned on the runway and were bused to the terminal, the FAA said. Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt.

Engine on fire: Video from Denver's flight 328

This story was originally published by KMGH in Denver.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.