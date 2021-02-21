Video shows engine failure moments before United flight makes emergency landing in Denver

Video captured by a passenger onboard a United Airlines flight Saturday showed the in-flight engine failure that forced pilots to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport.

The video was captured by Brett Guy on Twitter.

Falling debris from the engine scattered across rooftops and lawns in Broomfield, a Denver-area suburb. United flight 328, with 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board was headed from DIA to Honolulu before returning to Denver and landing safely.

Passengers deplaned on the runway and were bused to the terminal, the FAA said. Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt.

Engine on fire: Video from Denver's flight 328

This story was originally published by KMGH in Denver.