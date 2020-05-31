Video shows Atlanta police using stun guns to take 2 in car into custody

Warning: Some may find the video above graphic and disturbing.

ATLANTA, Ga. – New video shows Atlanta officers using stun guns to get two people out of a vehicle during the police brutality protests Saturday night.

Local reporters were broadcasting live when they say officers approached the car and started breaking the glass and flattening tires.

The woman in the passenger seat was placed on the ground, zip-tied, and taken into custody. Meanwhile, several officers took the man into custody, apparently using a Taser in the process.

It is unclear what led up to the arrests, but police were starting to enforce a 9 p.m. curfew at the time.

Atlanta police say 70 people were taken into custody in the Georgia city Saturday night.

Protests and anger over the death of George Floyd spread to dozens of cities across the country this weekend. The 46-year-old died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer pressed his knee on the man’s neck during his arrest last Monday.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges on Friday. He and three other officers involved in the incident have since been fire by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Many are calling for the other officers involved to face charges as well.

WGCL and CNN contributed to this report.