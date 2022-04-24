Watch
Video records deputy's rescue of toddler from apartment fire

Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 15:47:02-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from a third-story apartment that had caught fire in Florida, a rescue captured on his body-worn camera.

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second floor and asked the mother one story above to hand off the baby as flames shot from the apartment early Saturday.

He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were rescued by firefighters using a ladder.

Firefighters also evacuated other residents while responding to the apartment building fire in Orlando.

The camera that recorded the rescue was attached to the deputy's vest, which he had taken off before climbing the building.

