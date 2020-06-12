Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

VIDEO: Hundreds of looters rush Tampa Walmart, stealing more than $100k in merchandise

items.[0].videoTitle
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has released shocking video of hundreds of looters breaking into a Tampa Walmart last month.
VIDEO: Hundreds of looters rush Tampa Walmart, stealing more than $100k in merchandise
Posted at 7:08 PM, Jun 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-11 22:08:55-04

Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff's Office has released shocking video of hundreds of looters breaking into a Tampa Walmart last month.

Deputies are asking for the public's help to find some of the suspects who they say stole more than $100,000 in merchandise.

It happened on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 9:10 p.m. Authorities say a crowd gathered in front of a Walmart in Tampa. The store was closed due to the protests occurring outside the University Mall.

People wielding blunt objects, like hammers, broke the glass entrance doors and stormed into the store.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives believe about 200 people entered the store and most began looting the electronics section. An estimated $116,000 in merchandise and damages was reported.

"Not only is this violence completely unacceptable, it was disrespectful to the protesters who were out there that night trying to express their message in an impactful way," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are actively working to identify each and every one of these suspects and ask the public to provide any information they may have."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis