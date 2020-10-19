Menu

Video: 5-year-old Florida golfer celebrates second hole-in-one

Five-year-old Cameron Middleton lives and breathes the sport of golf, and his dedication just paid off again.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Oct 19, 2020
Five-year-old Cameron Middleton lives and breathes the sport of golf, and his dedication just paid off again. He got his second hole-in-one, and delightfully, every moment of it was caught on camera.

Middleton appeared to feel confident about the shot moments after he teed off at the hole at Stoneybrook Golf Club. Then, with squeals of excitement, he raced down to the green and peered in the hole, as the camera panned to show his ball in the cup. The smiles and shouts rounded out the story.

This the second time the dedicated golfer has hit a hole-in-one and he hasn't even reached his sixth birthday.

Middleton's parents encourage his passion and allow him to do creative trick-shots all over the house.

This story originally reported by Ashleigh Walters on WPTV.com.

