Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Veggie burgers are still burgers, at least in Europe

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.All rights reserved
Francisco Seco/AP
A store clerk shows plant based products at a supermarket chain in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. European lawmakers rejected Friday proposals that could have prevented plant-based products without meat from being labeled sausages or burgers. Following the votes on agricultural products at the European Parliament, the so-called veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the union. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Veggie burgers are still burgers, at least in Europe
Posted at 9:23 AM, Oct 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-23 12:29:43-04

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers say that plant-based products that do not contain meat can continue to be labeled “sausages” or “burgers.”

The EU parliament on Friday rejected proposals backed by meat industry lobbyists that could have led to a ban on the terms.

The decision means veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops.

Europe’s largest farmers' association wanted to ban the terms, arguing that labelling vegetarian substitutes with words that bring meat to mind was misleading consumers.

Those against banning the terms say they help promote environmental policies by improving the vegetarian products' marketing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.