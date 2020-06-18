Vanessa Guillen: Army investigating allegations of sexual harassment prior to soldier's disappearance

KILLEEN, Texas — Officials at Fort Hood say they have formally opened an investigation into allegations that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed prior to her disappearance.

Guillen was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The announcement comes days after officials at Fort Hood said there was no credible evidence of sexual assault against Guillen.

Third Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, has appointed an investigating team to look into the allegations. The investigators will gather the evidence and present findings to Overland for review upon completion.

"I opened an investigation concerning the information provided by the Guillen Family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was harassed prior to her disappearance," Overland said in a statement. "I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation."

Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding Guillen's whereabouts. On Tuesday, the League of United Latin American Citizens announced that the group would match the $25,000, bringing the reward to $50,000.

"We encourage anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that could help in the safe return of Vanessa Guillen to please call CID agents at 254-495-7767 and share that information with them," said Tom Rheinlander at the Fort Hood's Public Affairs Office.

Click here to contact CID agents online. Anyone submitting information can remain anonymous.

This story was originally published by KXXV in Waco, Texas.