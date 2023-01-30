Uvalde shooting survivor meets blood donors, paramedics

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) — Nearly nine months after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, one 10-year-old girl is meeting the people who saved her life.

The South Texas blood and Tissue center organized a reunion for Robb elementary School shooing survivor Mayah Zamora, an opportunity for her to publicly meet the blood donors and paramedics who were involved in her recovery.

Zamora was shot multiple times in her arms, back and chest. Reports say she was flown to San Antonio for treatment, after which time she spend 66 days in recovery in the hospital.

"Mayah, you made us work," one paramedic told her at the meet-and-greet. "It was a busy, busy 30 minutes. It's so incredible to see you here today."

Zamora responded directly: "Well how else would you make money? Gotta work."

One of her doctors, Dr. Ronald Stewart, a trauma specialist at University Hospital where she was treated, says she was saved by a whole blood transfusion while she was transported in the helicopter.

"Always live your dream, 'cause you never know when life is going to end," Zamora told the crowd.

