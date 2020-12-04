Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Utah man buys PS5 on eBay, gets chunk of concrete

items.[0].image.alt
Sony
Utah man buys PS5 on eBay, gets chunk of concrete
Posted at 4:48 PM, Dec 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-04 18:48:35-05

The new PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest items this holiday season. A concrete block? Not so much.

Nevertheless, a Utah man who thought he finally snagged Sony's new gaming system ended up receiving the latter.

The Orem Police Department said the unidentified (for good reason) 38-year-old man ordered the PS5 from eBay for $878. Despite the systems selling for just $499 in stores, due to limited supplies and heavy demand, the second-hand price would not be considered exorbitant.

When the package finally arrived at his Utah doorstep, the man found a new PlayStation 5 box inside. But inside that box was not the latest in gaming technology, but a big chunk of concrete. Talk about getting a lump of coal in your stocking!

Police say the man should get his money back thanks to eBay's buyer/seller protections, but warn others to be cautious when buying items from sellers who have zero feedback scores.

This article was written by Jeff Tavss for KSTU.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7