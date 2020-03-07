Utah health officials announce 1st known COVID-19 case in the state

SALT LAKE CITY — The first known case of COVID-19 in Utah has been confirmed, officials announced Friday night.

According to a statement from the Utah Department of Health, the patient likely was exposed to the virus while on the Grand Princess cruise ship and recently returned to Utah. He or she then visited their healthcare provider after developing symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus.

"It’s important to recognize this case does not represent community spread of COVID-19 in Utah," the announcement read.

The cruise ship the patient was on is now docked off the coast of California and has multiple confirmed cases. Another Utahn is currently on board.

The announcement comes just hours after Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency to ensure resources were available in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

The individual is over 60 years old and is recovering at their Davis County home under a county-issued isolation order, according to the statement. Their name was not released.

"Because the sample was tested by UPHL, the case is considered to be a “presumptive positive” and further confirmatory testing will be carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the announcement read.

Another Utahn, Mark Jorgensen, tested positive while quarantined in California before being brought back to Utah, but he was in isolation the entire time. He is now home and still under quarantine.

The State of Utah has set up a special coronavirus task force along with a website with more information.

This story was originally published by Spencer Burt at KSTU.