Utah Amber Alert activated for missing 6-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Utah Amber Alert has been activated for a 6-year-old boy who was abducted Saturday night.

Investigators are looking for Terran Alexander Butler and his mother, 43-year-old Emily Jolley.

Terran is Caucasian, 4 feet tall, 40 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black gym shorts, hiking boots, and a green t-shirt with blue sleeves.

Jolley is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. No information on her clothing was immediately available.

Investigators are looking for a blue 2008 Toyota Prius with Utah license plate E847GT.

According to the Amber Alert, Terran was abducted during a supervised visit and they may be headed to Washington.

Call 9-1-1 if you've seen Terran, Butler or the vehicle.

This story was first reported by KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.