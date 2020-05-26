USPS offers $50,000 reward after five carriers assaulted with paintball gun in, around DC

The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after five carriers were assaulted with a paintball gun in and around Washington D.C.

USPS said in a press release that the assaults happened in the following places and times:

3:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of B St. SE, Washington, D.C.

4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of 1st St. SW, Washington, D.C.

4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW, Washington, D.C.

5:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Quintana St., Riverdale, Maryland

6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of 46th St. SE, Washington, D.C.

@USPIS_DC is looking to identify the unknown subject(s) who assaulted five USPS Letter Carriers with a paintball gun in and around DC yesterday 5/23/2020. pic.twitter.com/qdaf9yRCcd — USPIS_DC (@USPIS_DC) May 24, 2020

The suspect(s) are described as being male in their 20s, between 5'10 and 6', the press release said.

According to the press release, the suspect(s) were seen driving a silver or gray four-door sedan with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at 1-877-876-2455.