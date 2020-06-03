Menu

Users on Instagram get 'action blocked' messages when trying to post about Black Lives Matter

2016 Getty Images
Carl Court/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Instagram app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 11:45:07-04

Some users on Instagram say they are getting "action blocked" messages when they try to post about Black Lives Matter amid the George Floyd protests across the United States.

The social media company said that a lot of people are using the phrase; it automatically triggered their anti-spam technology and hid the posts.

"We're aware that some people are incorrectly running into 'action blocked' messages when using the hashtag #blacklivesmatter, or resharing related posts," Instagram said in a tweet. "We have technology that detects rapidly increasing activity on Instagram to help combat spam."

The company says they are trying to remedy that issue as quickly as they can.

