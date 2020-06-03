Users on Instagram get 'action blocked' messages when trying to post about Black Lives Matter

Some users on Instagram say they are getting "action blocked" messages when they try to post about Black Lives Matter amid the George Floyd protests across the United States.

hello! @instagram

i'm getting this "action blocked" error. i've reported this problem but got no response. it was my new account(https://t.co/u6KhV9cTno) and i was following all the guide line of ig but still got blocked.

please fix it asap. pic.twitter.com/Kqge2GUrQg — Santosh Kumar (@FuxNoob) June 2, 2020

The social media company said that a lot of people are using the phrase; it automatically triggered their anti-spam technology and hid the posts.

"We're aware that some people are incorrectly running into 'action blocked' messages when using the hashtag #blacklivesmatter, or resharing related posts," Instagram said in a tweet. "We have technology that detects rapidly increasing activity on Instagram to help combat spam."

2/ Given the increase in content shared to #blacklivesmatter, this technology is incorrectly coming into effect. We are resolving this issue as quickly as we can, and investigating a separate issue uploading Stories. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 1, 2020

The company says they are trying to remedy that issue as quickly as they can.