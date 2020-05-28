Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Use of force protesters shut down LA highway following death of George Floyd

items.[0].image.alt
KABC via CNN
Use of force protesters shut down LA highway following death of George Floyd
Posted at 6:37 PM, May 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-27 21:54:33-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – People protesting the use of force by law enforcement shut down part of a Los Angeles highway Wednesday.

Video from above showed a massive crowd of people marching on U.S. 101, blocking an entire side of the freeway.

It appeared that at least one of the protesters was hurt while on the highway. An ambulance responded to the scene and took the person away to be cared for.

Authorities eventually got the protesters off the roadway, but not before a significant traffic jam was formed. The protesters then proceeded to march through downtown L.A. streets, blocking other lanes of traffic.

Watch video of the protest below:

The Black Lives Matter protest comes two days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and they mirror the protests happening in Minnesota.

Floyd died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as the 46-year-old gasped for breath with his face against the pavement.

A bystander recorded a video of the officer pressing his knee on Floyd's neck, which was quickly circulated on social media, with people calling for justice in the case.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.