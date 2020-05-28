Use of force protesters shut down LA highway following death of George Floyd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – People protesting the use of force by law enforcement shut down part of a Los Angeles highway Wednesday.

Video from above showed a massive crowd of people marching on U.S. 101, blocking an entire side of the freeway.

It appeared that at least one of the protesters was hurt while on the highway. An ambulance responded to the scene and took the person away to be cared for.

Authorities eventually got the protesters off the roadway, but not before a significant traffic jam was formed. The protesters then proceeded to march through downtown L.A. streets, blocking other lanes of traffic.

Watch video of the protest below:

The Black Lives Matter protest comes two days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and they mirror the protests happening in Minnesota.

Floyd died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as the 46-year-old gasped for breath with his face against the pavement.

A bystander recorded a video of the officer pressing his knee on Floyd's neck, which was quickly circulated on social media, with people calling for justice in the case.

