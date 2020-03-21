USA Swimming formally asking 2020 Olympics to be postponed

USA Swimming sent a letter to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee formally asking Team USA to request that this summer's Olympic Games be postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Japan and the International Olympic Committee pressed forward with the buildup to the Olympics. On Friday, the Olympic Flame landed in Japan as the 2020 torch relay began.

Whether coronavirus still poses a major threat in July and August is still debatable, many athletes would have been set to undergo Olympic qualifying in the coming weeks. Nearly 43% of all spots are still up for grabs in this summer's Olympics.

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey said it is time for the IOC to put forward a concrete timeframe.

"Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all," Hinchey said. "Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities."