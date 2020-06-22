Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

US soldier charged with coordinating a ‘mass casualty’ attack on his own unit

items.[0].image.alt
<p>WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</p>
US soldier charged with coordinating a ‘mass casualty’ attack on his own unit
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-22 17:26:25-04

Ethan Melzer, a 22-year-old US Army private, has been indicted for allegedly plotting a “mass casualty” attack on his Army unit.

In its announcement of the indictment, the Department of Justice said that Melzer was sending sensitive military information to members of a neo-Nazi group to help facilitate the attack.

Melzer has been charged with conspiring and attempting to murder U.S. nationals, conspiring and attempting to murder military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to murder and maim in a foreign country.

The DOJ said that the FBI thwarted the attack in May 2020 before arresting Melzer on June 10.

The DOJ said that Melzer was a member of O9A, a group that officials say has participated in acts of violence.

Melzer was informed of his unit’s deployment in April 2020. The DOJ said that Melzer then used an encrypted message application to send messages to O9A. The group allegedly planned a “jihadi attack” during the unit’s deployment.

“As alleged, Ethan Melzer, a private in the U.S. Army, was the enemy within,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. “Melzer allegedly attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his own unit by unlawfully revealing its location, strength, and armaments to a neo-Nazi, anarchist, white supremacist group. Melzer allegedly provided this potentially deadly information intending that it be conveyed to jihadist terrorists. As alleged, Melzer was motivated by racism and hatred as he attempted to carry out this ultimate act of betrayal.”

Melzer could face life in prison if convicted on the counts.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson