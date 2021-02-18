US says it's ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal, outlines how Iran can enter compliance

The Biden administration says it's ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The State Department say the U.S. would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement.

Such an invitation has not yet been issued but one is expected shortly, following discussions earlier Thursday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British, French and German counterparts.

Representatives from the four nations issued a joint statement on Thursday, outlining steps Iran must take in order to reaffirm the agreement.

"The E3 and the United States affirmed their shared objective of Iran’s return to full compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA. Secretary Blinken reiterated that, as President Biden has said, if Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end," the statement read.

"The Ministers also called on Iran to release all our arbitrarily detained nationals and reunite them with their families. They also expressed deep concern about the continuing grave human rights violations in Iran," the parties added.