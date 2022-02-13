Watch
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A view of Ukraine's national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Some airlines have halted or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 17:59:07-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some airlines have canceled flights to the capital of Ukraine and troops there have unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members.

Ukraine's president on Sunday sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces. Aides to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden say the two leaders spoke for about an hour on Sunday.

Zelenskyy insisted that Ukrainians have the country under “safe and reliable protection” against feared attacks by a far stronger Russian military. The White House said both agreed to keep pushing deterrence and diplomacy to try to stave off a Russian offensive.

