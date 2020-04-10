US Olympic swimming trials rescheduled for June 2021

OMAHA, Neb. – USA Swimming announced Friday that it has rescheduled its U.S. Olympic trials to June 13-20, 2021.

The event had to be rescheduled after the International Olympic Committee made the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics from this summer to next summer, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The swimming trials will still be held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Nebraska and the event schedule will remain the same across the 15-session, eight-day event.

The rescheduled trials will be the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games in Japan in 2021. The top two finishers in each event earn a trip to Tokyo.

As of Friday, officials say 1,213 athletes have qualified to compete at the Olympic Trials.

“We are incredibly thankful to the USOPC, NBC, the Omaha Sports Commission, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority and every other partner involved in successfully moving an event of this magnitude to new dates that will best prepare our team to succeed in Tokyo in 2021,” USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger said. “Fans can expect to witness the same incredible level of competition and entertainment throughout this highly-anticipated event.”

