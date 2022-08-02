US imposes sanctions on Putin’s rumored girlfriend

Those suspected of being close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are feeling the heat from the U.S. government.

In its latest round of sanctions, the Treasury Department released the names of several Kremlin-connected elites on Tuesday.

One of them is Alina Kabaeva, who is Putin's rumored girlfriend, the Associated Press reported.

In the press release, the Treasury Department said Kabaeva is a former member of Russia's State Duma, the head of a Russian national media company, and "has a close relationship" with the Russian president.

The news outlet reported that the U.K. sanctioned Kabaeva in May and European Union in June.

The 39-year-old isn't the first pro-Kremlin woman to be sanctioned by the U.S.

In April, Putin’s adult daughters, Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, were sanctioned by the U.S., the Associated Press reported.