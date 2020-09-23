US government executes killer obsessed with witchcraft

TERRE HAUTE (AP) — The U.S. government has executed a former soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to kill a Georgia nurse he believed had put a spell on him.

William Emmett LeCroy is the sixth federal inmate put to death this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute. Before that, there had been a 17-year hiatus without any federal executions.

Lawyers had asked President Donald Trump in a petition to commute LeCroy's sentence for killing Joann Lee Tiesler in 2001.

They said LeCroy's brother was killed during a routine traffic stop in 2010 and that another son's death would devastate the LeCroy family.

U.S. Department of Justice Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec issued the following statement following the execution: