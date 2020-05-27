Menu

US closes probes into 3 senators over their stock trades

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and other senators leave the chamber after voting to recess during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 5:11 PM, May 26, 2020
Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma have been informed that the Justice Department has closed investigations into their stock trades.

That's according to people familiar with the notifications. The senators came under scrutiny for transactions made in the weeks before the coronavirus sent markets downhill. The developments signaled that federal law enforcement may be narrowing its focus in the stock investigation to North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.

Agents showed up at his Washington-area home two weeks ago with a warrant to search his cellphone.

