US closes probes into 3 senators over their stock trades

Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma have been informed that the Justice Department has closed investigations into their stock trades.

That's according to people familiar with the notifications. The senators came under scrutiny for transactions made in the weeks before the coronavirus sent markets downhill. The developments signaled that federal law enforcement may be narrowing its focus in the stock investigation to North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.

Agents showed up at his Washington-area home two weeks ago with a warrant to search his cellphone.